The First Kick Return Touchdown of the Season! #cfl #football
June 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
DeVonte Dedmon returns the Alouettes kickoff 101 yards for the Ottawa REDBLACKS touchdown
