The First Kick Return Touchdown of the Season! #cfl #football

June 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







DeVonte Dedmon returns the Alouettes kickoff 101 yards for the Ottawa REDBLACKS touchdown

Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2024

