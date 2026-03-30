CFL Canadian Football League

The Final Test: CFL Combine Day 3

Published on March 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Pads are on and the intensity hits another level. Day 3 of the CFL Combine brings full contact as prospects make their final push to impress scouts and coaches. This is where toughness, skill, and opportunity collide. Who stood out?

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Canadian Football League Stories from March 30, 2026


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