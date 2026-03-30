The Final Test: CFL Combine Day 3

Published on March 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Pads are on and the intensity hits another level. Day 3 of the CFL Combine brings full contact as prospects make their final push to impress scouts and coaches. This is where toughness, skill, and opportunity collide. Who stood out?







Canadian Football League Stories from March 30, 2026

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