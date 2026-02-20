The Final Play of the 2025 NLL Semifinals

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Semifinal rematch tonight at 10PM ET on NLL Friday Night on TSN







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.