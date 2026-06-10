The @fifa World Cup Is Back on American Soil, 3 Decades in the Making!
Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026
- International Duty Roundup: Recapping the June International Window - Inter Miami CF
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- Chicago Fire FC Extends Partnership with Wintrust as Cornerstone and Banking Partner - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Defender Strahinja Tanasijević Departs the Club - New York City FC
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