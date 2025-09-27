The Fever Have Arrived for Semi-Finals Game 3! Watch at 7:30pm/ET on ESPN2.

Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video













Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.