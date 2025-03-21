Sports stats



CFL Canadian Football League

The FASTEST 40yard Dash!

March 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Ope Oshinubi with the fastest #40yarddash at #CFL Combine 2025
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from March 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central