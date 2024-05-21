The Fargo Force Are USHL Clark Cup Champions

May 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







Dubuque, Iowa --- In addition to the Western Conference regular-season title and the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions, the Fargo Force have completed its historic 2023-24 season by claiming the Clark Cup as the USHL playoff champions.

The Force capped their season with a 3-1 win at Dubuque Saturday in the Clark Cup Final in the last game of the best-of-five series.

Not unlike Friday night, the Fighting Saints took an early 1-0 lead and this time around it came on a goal from captain Jake Sondreal who converted on an off wing shot that beat Hampton Slukynsky on the stickside. Fargo responded five minutes later on a shot from the point from defenseman Brasen Boser that eluded Kevin Reidler on the glove side. The Force took a 2-1 lead into locker room after Jake Fisher's backhander from the far boards found its way into the back of the net at 16:03.

Following a scoreless second period, Fargo added an insurance marker at 18:24 of the third when Brandon Svoboda scored into an empty net.

Fargo, which established a USHL record for wins with a 50-10-2 regular-season record, has now won two Clark Cup championships with the last one coming during the 2017-18 season.

Fargo forward Mac Swanson, who led all playoff scorers in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17), was named USHL Clark Cup Playoff Most Valuable Player.

Be sure to visit ushl.com for more information on the USHL.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024

The Fargo Force Are USHL Clark Cup Champions - Fargo Force

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.