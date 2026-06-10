UFL DC Defenders

The Elusive DC Beer Snake

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


Here, we find one of nature's most fascinating phenomena...

The DC Beer Snake.

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United Football League Stories from June 10, 2026


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