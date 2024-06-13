The Edmonton Rush Clinch the 2015 Title
June 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Edmonton Rush YouTube Video
Relive the last time a championship team was crowned in Edmonton during this back-and-forth game with the Toronto Rock.
National Lacrosse League Stories from June 13, 2024
