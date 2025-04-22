The Doctor Is In!: USL Championship Player of the Week - MD Myers, Charleston Battery
April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2025
- Orange County Soccer Club Partners with Alexander Murray & Co. to Create Limited Edition Single Malt Whisky - Orange County SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Westchester SC: April 27, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Robert Coronado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- First USL Goal Earns Dominik Wanner Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rémi Cabral Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Abraham Romero Has Been Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Miami FC Snags First Home Win of the Season against a Pair of Familiar Faces - Miami FC
- LouCity & Racing Academy Completes Merger with Elizabethtown FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston Battery's Graham Smith Wins USL Championship Defender of the Year Award
- Battery Fall 1-2 to Rhode Island in Eastern Conference Final
- Molloy and Markanich Lift Battery Past Tampa Bay, Advance to Conference Final
- Charleston Battery Unveil 2024 Playoff Kit Ahead of Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
- Nick Markanich Wins 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot