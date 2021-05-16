The Cyclones Are Back:ÃÂ 1st Homestand Preview

May 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







It's finally here. The home opener. Opening Week in Coney Island!

This borough had to wait from 1958 to 2001 for baseball again, from 2019 to 2021, and the first two weeks of the season with the team being on the road for 12 games. But the team exists! We promise. Here's what to expect for this week's homestand against the new New York Yankees affiliate the Hudson Valley Renegades May 18-23rd.

On the field

The Hudson Valley Renegades, formerly with the Tampa Bay Rays, are now the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. With Staten Island gone, the Battle for the Bridge rivalry changes to a NYC vs. Upstate feel (after all, anything north of Westchester is 'Upstate New York'). On the position player side, the Renegades host a solid number of Top 30 Yankees Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. The double play tandem of No. 4 prospect shortstop Oswald Peraza and No. 15 second baseman Ezequiel Duran protect the middle of the infield. Catcher Josh Breaux (pronounced 'Bro') ranks No. 19 in the system. Outfielder Brandon Lockridge, the No. 20 prospect in the system, also joins the loaded roster. Two position players who are currently injured and could potentially be activated for the series include No. 14 prospect Josh Smith who was teammates with Brooklyn's Antoine Duplantis at LSU and No. 22 prospect catcher Anthony Seigler.

While for total pitching prospects pitch for the Renegades, the player to watch with both eyes, both ears, and as much focus as possible is right-handed pitcher Luis Medina, ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Yankees organization. Medina reached 100+ mph when he signed as a 16 year old, and has 21 strikeouts in 13 innings already.

At the park

Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. -- vs. Hudson Valley (New York Yankees) Free parking for all! For the home opener, if you're driving to the game don't worry about paying for parking. Save your cash for the concession stand and snag a hot dog, soda, or cold beer for the first game in Coney Island since September 10, 2019. That's 616 days between bites! More info: free parking in lot adjacent to the ballpark begins two hours before first pitch (4:30 p.m.). -- BUY TICKETS

Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Hudson Valley (New York Yankees) Happy Weenie Wednesday! The first Wednesday home game of every month, the Cyclones celebrate Weenie Wednesday! On Wednesday, May 19th, fans can BOGO hot dogs! That's buy one get one free. Offer is also valid on Kosher hot dogs. -- BUY TICKETS

Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Hudson Valley (New York Yankees) -- BUY TICKETS

Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Hudson Valley (New York Yankees) -- BUY TICKETS

Saturday, May 22 at 4 p.m. vs. Hudson Valley (New York Yankees) The Pete Alonso Flex Plush pillow is our first giveaway of the 2021 season. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Pete Alonso Pillow in the style of the old-school WWE plush pillows. Hug him, hold him, or take him out on the town! Tag your photos on social media with #PeteontheStreet! -- BUY TICKETS

Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m. vs. Hudson Valley (New York Yankees) Our new COVID-friendly Sunday giveaway makes its debut! This year due to health and safety protocols, players will not be as readily available to pose for a photo or sign an autograph. But EVERY SUNDAY, the first 200 kids in the ballpark will receive a pre-signed autograph from a Cyclones player. One of the most unique aspects of Minor League Baseball is the access to players that you don't typically see at a Big League ballpark. We try to recreate that this year with the Sunday Kids Autograph Day -- BUY TICKETS

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.