The CPL Is Part of Canada's #worldcup Legacy
Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The World Cup might be moving on from Canada, but the world's game isn't Ã¢Å¡Â½Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ°Å¸â¡Â¨Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦
How does the CPL fit into the future of Canadian soccer? -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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