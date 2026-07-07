The CPL Is Part of Canada's #worldcup Legacy

Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







The World Cup might be moving on from Canada, but the world's game isn't Ã¢Å¡Â½Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ°Å¸â¡Â¨Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

How does the CPL fit into the future of Canadian soccer? -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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