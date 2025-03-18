The Clark Cup Playoff Race Heats Up
March 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
The U-Show takes a spin around the USHL, checking in with USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan and looking forward to an important week ahead.
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025
- Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview, March 18 - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Saints' Yearly 'Stick It to Cancer' Weekend Makes Big Impact - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Oliver Ties Game Late, Stars Fall in Overtime - Lincoln Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.