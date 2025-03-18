The Clark Cup Playoff Race Heats Up

March 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







The U-Show takes a spin around the USHL, checking in with USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan and looking forward to an important week ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.