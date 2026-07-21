The City That Never Sleeps Breaks a Women's Sporting Event Record: Meet Me at the Bus
Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
In the final episode of Meet Me at the Bus, NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Katlyn Stevens gives an exclusive look on her Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit Record Breaking matchday experience, joined by a few friends of course!
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
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