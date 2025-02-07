The Chicho + Josef Duo Is on the Rise!
February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
Enjoy the best of Chicho Arango and Josef Martinez in MLS 2024!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals #sjearthquakes
Check out the Real Salt Lake Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2025
- San Diego FC to Stream 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Modelo® as Official Import Beer Partner and Chrome Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Driblab Joins Inter Miami as an Official Service Provider to Support Sports Analysis and Management Through Advanced Data - Inter Miami CF
- 2025 Charlotte FC Coachella Valley Invitational Matches Streaming Information - Charlotte FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces 2025 Promotional Schedule and Title Partners - Philadelphia Union
- California Bank & Trust Becomes Chrome Club Partner and Official Bank of San Diego FC - San Diego FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brandan Craig - Club de Foot Montreal
- Q2 Stadium to Host Match Between Liga MX Sides Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM - Austin FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Scotland International Lewis Morgan to New MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Luca Petrasso - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Learns New 2025 Leagues Cup Format
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions
- Real Salt Lake Adds Ghanaian Striker Forster Ajago to 2025 Roster
- Real Salt Lake Loans D/M Kevon Lambert to Louisville City of USL Championship
- Real Salt Lake Signs Australian Striker Ariath Piol