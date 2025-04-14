The Chicago Sky Select Ajša Sivka No. 10 at the 2025 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm
April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2025
- In the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces Select ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Las Vegas Aces
- New York Liberty Select Adja Kane No. 38 Overall in 2025 WNBA Draft - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Select Rayah Marshall - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Aicha Coulibaly with No. 22 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Select Maddy Westbeld with No. 16 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Selects Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Chicago Sky Select Hailey Van Lith with No. 11 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Select Ajša Sivka with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Saniya Rivers - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Aneesah Morrow - Connecticut Sun
- Dallas Wings Select Paige Bueckers No. 1 in 2025 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces Enhance Their Defensive Strength with Ring as Official Team Partner - Las Vegas Aces
- Mystics Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick - Washington Mystics
- Coach and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Chicago Sky Select Aicha Coulibaly with No. 22 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
- Chicago Sky Select Maddy Westbeld with No. 16 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
- Chicago Sky Select Hailey Van Lith with No. 11 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
- Chicago Sky Select Ajša Sivka with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
- Chicago Sky Acquire 2025 No. 11 Overall Draft Pick from Minnesota