The Charlotte Symphony Presents a Concert for Charlotte at Truist Field

Charlotte, NC - The Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, presents "A Concert for Charlotte," a special live concert for the community, conducted by Music Director Christopher Warren-Green and featuring Charlotte-based mezzo-soprano Jennifer Wiggins. The concert - which will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Truist Field - is designed to celebrate Charlotte and bring our community back together through the power of music.

Opera singer Jennifer Wiggins will open the concert with the Star Spangled Banner and will perform Che faro senza Euridice from Orfeo ed Euridice, a piece she hopes will "allow people to find closure from any heartbreak they might be experiencing and help them realize it's okay to mourn the ones you've loved and lost."

The program will also include Nkeiru Okoye's Charlotte Mecklenburg - a piece commissioned by the Charlotte Symphony on the occasion of Charlotte's 250th anniversary which reflects the rich and diverse history of the city - Rossini's Overture to L'Italiana in Algeri, Jessie Montgomery's Starburst, Barber's Adagio for Strings, John Williams's Air and Simple Gifts, and the final movement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. The hour-long concert will conclude with a fireworks display at around 8:00 p.m.

This concert was made possible, in part, by a generous gift from Catherine & Wilton Connor.

The Charlotte Symphony and the Charlotte Knights will invite a number of healthcare workers, who have served our community throughout the COVID-19 crisis, to attend the concert at no cost.

"Being a part of the cultural fabric of Charlotte's diverse and creative community is something that has always been important to the CSO," said Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. "Despite today's challenges, perhaps even because of them, it's more palpable than ever that music has an essential role to play, with an extraordinary power to console, uplift, and heal the spirit. It's crucial that the Charlotte Symphony return to our community as soon as possible by finding ways to safely reconnect with our neighbors. My hope is that everyone will join us at A Concert for Charlotte so that we can come together again through the power of music."

"We are very pleased to be able to host this great event at Truist Field," stated Dan Rajkowski, Chief Operating Officer of the Charlotte Knights. "We are looking forward to partnering with the Charlotte Symphony and safely welcoming fans to our home on October 24. This will truly be a special night in Uptown Charlotte."

Weather

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held the following evening, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. If inclement weather prevents the concert from proceeding on either date, the concert will not be rescheduled and the CSO will contact ticket-holders with their options.

Commitment to Safety

The Charlotte Symphony and the Charlotte Knights' top priority is the health and safety of the audience, musicians, guest artists, and staff. The CSO and the Knights have worked in coordination with Atrium Health to develop safety procedures, including set occupancy limits and reduced seating capacity to allow for physical distancing. Patrons will be required to follow all city, county, and state public health guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

