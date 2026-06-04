The CFL Is BACK

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The 2026 season kicks off TONIGHT at 7:30 PM ET. Catch Week 1 on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports and CFL+.

#CFLKickoff







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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