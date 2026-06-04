The CFL Is BACK
Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The 2026 season kicks off TONIGHT at 7:30 PM ET. Catch Week 1 on TSN, RDS, CBS Sports and CFL+.
#CFLKickoff
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026
- BC Lions Alongside the City of Kelowna Announce the Final Lineup of Touchdown Kelowna Festival Events - B.C. Lions
- Boatmen Sign OL Domenico Piazza - Toronto Argonauts
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