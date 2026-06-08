The CATCH That Sealed It All!
Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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3rd-and-10. Pinned at their own 10-yard line. The Storm closing fast.
Jason Bean delivered. Eric Ezukanma finished it.
And the Defenders punched their ticket to the championship.
#ufl #football #highlight
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