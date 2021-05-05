The Cardinals Top 2 Picks from the 2020 MLB Draft Begin the Season in Palm Beach.

Jupiter, FLA - After a long hiatus, the Palm Beach Cardinals are thrilled to announce their Opening Day roster for the 2021 Minor League campaign. Despite the move to Low-A, the Cardinals roster is loaded with premium talent and some of St. Louis' top prospects.

Both of the Cardinals top two picks in the 2020 MLB Draft will be joining Palm Beach to begin the season.

18-year-old infielder Jordan Walker was selected 21st overall after winning Georgia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2019. The 6'5 prospect hit .457 with a 1.555 OPS his senior year.

Two-way prospect Masyn Winn, the Cardinals 2nd round 2020 draft pick at No. 54 overall, will begin his path to St. Louis in Palm Beach as well. The Katy, Texas native can do it all as he showcased in the 2019 World Wood Bat Association World Championship at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex. On the mound, Winn touched 98 MPH and hit a home run at the plate in the same game.

In total, five of the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects will be on Palm Beach when the 2021 campaign kicks off on Tuesday, May 4th.

Complete 2021 Palm Beach Cardinals Roster (Top-30 MLB Pipeline prospects bolded):

Pitchers (13): John Beller, Will Guay, Ludwin Jimenez, Francisco Juso, Jose Moreno, Edwin Nunez, Luis Ortiz, Inohan Paniagua, Levi Prater, Ramon Santos, Enmanuel Solano, Luis Tena, Nick Trogrlic-Iverson

Catchers (2): Edgardo Rodriguez, Carlos Soto

Infielders (7): Jacob Buchberger, Francisco Hernandez, Todd Lott, Franklin Soto, Jordan Walker, Donivan Williams, Masyn Winn

Outfielders (5): Adanson Cruz, Terry Fuller, LJ Jones, Matt Koperniak, Patrick Romeri

