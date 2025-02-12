The Break Presented by the General: this Is What I Live For
February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
As Mac McClung, Armando Bacot and Dink Pate prepare to take on #NBAAllStar in San Francisco this weekend, go behind the scenes at #GLeagueWinterShowcase in Orlando as the guys reflected on what makes them successful on and off the court in Episode 3 of The Break presented by The General Insurance
: https://youtu.be/rcfFGvkWpr8
