The Break Presented by the General: S3E5 - Dallas' Finest W/ Mac McClung, Dink Pate & Armando Bacot

March 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic YouTube Video







The race for the Playoffs is heating up, and the stars of The Break are in the thick of it! Dink Pate returns home to play in front of friends and family in Dallas before heading to Memphis to take on Armando Bacot and the Hustle, while Mac McClung gets right back to business as the Osceola Magic hunt for a bye. Narrated by Shaquille O'Neal, this is Episode 5 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.

