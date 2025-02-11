The Break Presented by the General: S3E3 - a Beautiful Grind with Mac, Dink & Armando
February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
"To have people that believe in you around you, that's important in life." As Mac McClung, Armando Bacot, and Dink Pate continue to work toward their NBA dreams, they converge with their teams in Orlando for #GLeagueWinterShowcase to showcase their skills in front of NBA executives and scouts. Narrated by Shaquille O'Neal, this is Episode 3 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto
