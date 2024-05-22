Sports stats



Rip City Remix

The Break Presented by the General: Pooh on Ashton Hagans

May 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
In Pooh Jeter's dual role as Player Development Coach for the Portland Trail Blazers and Rip City Remix Assistant GM, he had a front row seat in the awesome developmental story of Ashton Hagans, who earned a Call Up and Two-Way deal with the Blazers after starring with the Remix. Learn more about Pooh and Ashton's journey in Episode 6 of the award-winning docuseries The Break presented by The General Insurance on YouTube.

: https://youtu.be/Rv5lYgftXEk

