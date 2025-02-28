The Break Presented by the General: Mac McClung + Trevelin Queen Go Golfing
February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
To unwind from the ups and downs of their Two-Way lifestyle, Orlando Magic and Osceola Magic teammates Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen love to enjoy a round of golf.
Watch Mac's story in Episode 3 of The Break presented by The General Insurance - https://youtu.be/rcfFGvkWpr8
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Rip City Remix Host Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Heritage on March 2 - Rip City Remix
- Stars Acquire Darin Green Jr. - Salt Lake City Stars
- Mo Bamba Acquired by Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Nance Earns his Second Call-Up of Season - Cleveland Charge
- Milwaukee Bucks Sign Pete Nance to Two-Way Contract - Wisconsin Herd
- Mathias' 32-Point Performance Not Enough against Clippers - Indiana Mad Ants
- Bulls Topple Squadron for Third Consecutive Victory - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.