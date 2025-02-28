The Break Presented by the General: Mac McClung + Trevelin Queen Go Golfing

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic YouTube Video







To unwind from the ups and downs of their Two-Way lifestyle, Orlando Magic and Osceola Magic teammates Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen love to enjoy a round of golf.

Watch Mac's story in Episode 3 of The Break presented by The General Insurance - https://youtu.be/rcfFGvkWpr8

