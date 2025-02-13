The Break Presented by the General: Different Paths, Same Pursuit

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







Different paths on the journey, but the same end goal. G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim speaks about how Mac McClung, Dink Pate and Armando Bacot are pursuing the NBA in Episode 3 of The Break presented by The General Insurance

: https://youtu.be/rcfFGvkWpr8

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.