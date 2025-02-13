The Break Presented by the General: Different Paths, Same Pursuit
February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Different paths on the journey, but the same end goal. G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim speaks about how Mac McClung, Dink Pate and Armando Bacot are pursuing the NBA in Episode 3 of The Break presented by The General Insurance
: https://youtu.be/rcfFGvkWpr8
