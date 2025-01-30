The Break Presented by the General: All the Hype

Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video







"I'm ready to see what all the hype is about."

Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate brings his leadership mentality from Dallas to the loud crowds in Mexico City at Capitanes games. Watch the #CastrolRisingStars and #GLeagueUpNextGame guard's journey in Episode 2 of The Break presented by The General.

