The Break Presented by the General: All-Star Prep
March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Go behind-the-scenes with Armando Bacot and Dink Pate as they prepared for #NBAAllStar Weekend in their own ways before making the trip to San Francisco in Episode 4 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.
https://youtu.be/hufs1kU3AKg
