The Bombers Said, "we'Ll Take That, Thank You" #CFLGameday
May 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 30, 2025
- Preseason Games in Ottawa and Regina Delayed Due to Weather - CFL
- Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Concert Kickoff as Lions Head Toward Second Straight Opener Sellout - B.C. Lions
- Mobil Teams up with the CFL to Fuel Canadian Pride - CFL
- Forward Thinking: More Than $4.5 Million Invested in Amateur Football in 2024 - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Preseason Game Day at a Glance
- Roughriders Add Laurier Kicker Dawson Hodge
- Roughriders Add OL Jack Sherwin, Re-Sign Punter Joe Couch
- Riders Sign Receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.
- Riders Re-Sign OL Noah Zerr