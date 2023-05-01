The Blue Wahoos ... Or the Pensacola Pok Ta Pok?

May 1, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Pensacola Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, May 2 as they welcome the Mississippi Braves (Atlanta Double-A) to Blue Wahoos Stadium for a six-game series!

On Tuesday, it's another Doggone Tuesday of the season presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we play an 11:00 morning game for our second Education Day of the year presented by Florida Power and Light. There will be educational activities for field trip groups from local schools all over the area!

Thursday is another Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night!

On Friday, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos debut a new alternate identity, the "Pensacola Pok Ta Pok" as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión program. Embracing the culture, values and traditions of the Hispanic community, this nationwide program will be celebrated three times at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2023. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive Blue Wahoos novelty socks presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists!

Saturday is another Fireworks Saturday presented by Bubba's Sweet Spot, and the Blue Wahoos will wear special comic book uniforms as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond program. Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2023

The Blue Wahoos ... Or the Pensacola Pok Ta Pok? - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.