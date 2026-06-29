The Birth of the Four-Point Field Goal

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Before the 2026 UFL season even kicked off, one rule change dominated the conversation: the four-point field goal.

Any successful kick from 60 yards or beyond would be worth four points instead of three, rewarding kickers willing to take on one of football's toughest challenges. By the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, the rule had delivered viral highlights, altered late-game strategy, and created some of the biggest moments of the year.

The idea came to UFL co-owner Mike Repole just months after purchasing the league.

Watching former UFL kicker Brandon Aubrey drill a game-tying 64-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys during Week 2 of the NFL season, Repole had a simple thought.

"That should be worth four points. What if he was lining up to take a lead with that kick? What a moment that would be."

Repole worked alongside UFL Head of Officiating Dean Blandino to bring the concept to life.

"We're always looking to innovate while maintaining the integrity and foundation of the game," Blandino said. "This will absolutely change the game. There's more risk when you attempt the long field goal. If you miss, your opponent gets incredible field position. More risk, more reward."

Innovation has become synonymous with the UFL, and Repole wasted no time turning the four-point field goal into one of the league's marquee storylines.

Among the league's new rule changes was a restriction on punting once a team crossed midfield, naturally creating more opportunities for 60-yard field goal attempts.

Suddenly, crossing midfield meant something different. Drives that ended in punts in previous years suddenly became scoring opportunities, forcing coaches to rethink late-game strategy.

Throughout training camp, Repole built anticipation around the new rule, even hosting a league-wide kicking competition at Choctaw Stadium. As each kicker stepped up, he shouted out game situations and encouraged them to create the next viral football moment.

Ironically, it was DC Defenders kicker Matt McCrane who won the competition with a booming 65-yard kick. That was only the beginning.

The anticipation entering Week 1 was understandable. Not a single 60-yard field goal had been made during the 2025 UFL season.

But, fans didn't have to wait long. On the opening drive of DC's season, McCrane trotted onto the field and made history, drilling the first four-point field goal in football history.

Just like that, the experiment had become reality. McCrane was quick to credit Repole for giving kickers the opportunity.

"By Repole giving us that chance, we did it drive one, week one, kick one for me... right out of the gate, we were able to put it on the map."

The kick immediately exploded online, just as Repole anticipated.

"I think it took it by storm. I mean, I think it had two or three million views on ESPN social media."

McCrane wasn't finished. He connected on another four-point field goal in Week 3 against Houston before saving his biggest moments for the postseason.

In the United Bowl, DC trailed by 11 points late in the fourth quarter when head coach Shannon Harris made one of the boldest decisions of the season. Facing third-and-long, Harris intentionally called a play that lost two yards, moving McCrane back to exactly 60 yards.

It was a decision that would have seemed unthinkable a year earlier and McCrane never flinched. His kick sailed through the uprights as a sold-out Audi Field erupted, adding another unforgettable chapter to the story of the four-point field goal.

Fittingly, McCrane finished the inaugural season with both the first and final four-point field goals in league history. He accounted for four of the league's eight successful four-point field goals in 2026.

But he wasn't the only kicker to embrace the moment.

In Week 8, Louisville Kings kicker Tanner Brown joined the club, knocking through the first 60-yard field goal in franchise history during a three-point victory over DC.

Then came the playoffs. With Louisville protecting a late lead over St. Louis, Brown drilled a 63-yard four-point field goal with less than five minutes remaining to seal the Kings' trip to the United Bowl. Earlier in the game, he had already connected from 60 yards, becoming the first kicker in professional football history to make two field goals of 60 yards or longer in the same game.

Brown has always welcomed pressure.

"Pressure is a privilege. It means you're expected to do things. But I think that pressure almost gives me more energy and more focus. I enjoy it. I like being in that position."

Brown later signed with the New Orleans Saints and will compete for an NFL roster spot this summer.

The final kicker to leave his mark on the rule was Columbus Aviators rookie Jonah Dalmas, who drilled a 61-yard field goal in Week 10, the longest successful kick of the UFL regular season.

The inaugural season featured eight successes, with kicks coming from Matt McCrane (4), Tanner Brown (3), and Jonah Dalmas (1).

The four-point field goal quickly became one of the defining innovations of the 2026 season. It rewarded elite kickers, forced coaches to rethink late-game decisions, and delivered exactly the type of unforgettable moments Repole envisioned when he first imagined giving one extra point for football's longest kicks.

McCrane believes the idea shouldn't stop with the UFL. Asked by Jeannine Edwards whether the NFL should adopt the four-point field goal, his answer was immediate.

"Yeah, 100% I do."

The UFL has served as a testing ground for football innovation before. In 2024, the NFL adopted a version of the spring league's dynamic kickoff after years of success in the XFL. Now, the four-point field goal has sparked another conversation about whether a UFL innovation could one day make its way to Sundays.

Eight months after purchasing the UFL, Mike Repole challenged football's oldest assumptions with one simple remark.

"That should be worth four points."

Whether the NFL follows suit remains to be seen. But after one season, the UFL proved the four-point field goal was more than just a rule change, it became one of the defining stories of the 2026 season.

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