The BEST Skills of Matchday 29!
August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024
- LAFC Travels to Take on Seattle in 2024 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, August 28 - Los Angeles FC
- Injury Update: Leo Afonso - Inter Miami CF
- Quick Adaptation: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Inauguration of a New Mini-Field in La Tuque - Club de Foot Montreal
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Defender Damion Lowe to Al-Akhdoud Club - Philadelphia Union
- RSL Loans out Homegrown Midfielder Jude Wellings - Real Salt Lake
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers
- Karol Świderski Called up to Poland National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots - FC Dallas
- Tickets on Sale Now for Concacaf W Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Dallas Announces Kick Childhood Cancer Initiatives for September - FC Dallas
- MLS and Continental Tire Collaborate on 11th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Continue Support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Collaboration with MLS Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign - FC Cincinnati
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Sign Defender Teenage Hadebe - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Acquire First Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and Conditional $50,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 27 - September 1 - Nashville SC
- Stephen Afrifa to Join Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada - Club de Foot Montreal
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal - Kick Childhood Cancer - FC Cincinnati
- Mathieu Choinière Transferred to Grasshopper Club Zürich - Club de Foot Montreal
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.