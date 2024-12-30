The BEST Skills of 2024
December 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Skills on display! Enjoy the best skills of MLS 2024.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2024
- Earthquakes Acquire Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. in Trade with New England Revolution - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Acquire $150,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Hires Four Coaches - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.