The Best of the Best in '24: 2024 USL Championship Player of the Year Finalists
November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2024
- FC Tulsa Re-Signs League-Leading Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to Multi-Year Contract - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Announces First 2025 Roster Update as the Offseason Gets Underway - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC at Charleston Battery: November 16, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Republic FC's Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr up for Individual League Awards - Sacramento Republic FC
- Renan Ribeiro Named a Finalist for USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year - Hartford Athletic
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named USL Championship Player of the Year Finalist - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies Sign Leo Fernandes, Lewis Hilton to New Contracts - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.