Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

The Best Moments from Week 27!

October 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Here are the best moments from the penultimate weekend of the 2024 Canadian Premier League regular season!

We're set for a huge finale on Saturday

OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 15, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central