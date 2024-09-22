Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

The Best Moments from Week 24

September 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Here are the best moments from matchweek 24 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season!

OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 22, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central