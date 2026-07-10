The Best Goals of Angel City FC Versus San Diego Wave
Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Angel City FC takes on San Diego Wave this Saturday at 8:45PM ET on ION as part of NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally. Catch up on all the best goals since 2024!
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