The BEST GOALS of 2025 from EVERY MLS Club!
Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2025
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Ivan Losenko on Loan from Shakhtar Donetsk - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Acquire USMNT Midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta de Vigo - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Receives $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Charlotte FC - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Defender Finn Sundstrom from D.C. United - Philadelphia Union
- D.C. United Acquires 2028 MLS SuperDraft First Round Selection from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- FC Dallas Signs Swedish International Herman Johansson from Mjällby AIF - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC Receives $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Charlotte FC - San Diego FC
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Tomás Jacob - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.