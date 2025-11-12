The BEST GOALS in CPL History... So Far
Published on November 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
If you liked David Rodríguez's CPL Final icicle kick, you'll love some of these other bangers from over the years...
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from November 12, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.