The BEST GOALS in CPL History... So Far

Published on November 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







If you liked David Rodríguez's CPL Final icicle kick, you'll love some of these other bangers from over the years...

-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.