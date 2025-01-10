The BEST Goalkeeper Saves of 2024
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy the best goalkeeper saves of MLS 2024!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Technical Staff - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.