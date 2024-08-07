The Best Goalie Performance of the 2024 PLL Season

August 7, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







Maryland Whipsnakes goalie Brendan Krebs had the best game of his career on Saturday, August 3 in Baltimore. With 20(!!!) saves, 76.9% save percentage, Krebs led the Whipsnakes to a homecoming win. Watch his Week 9 performance.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.