The Beer Snake Goes to San Antonio

September 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







During the 2023 XFL Championship game in San Antonio, Defenders fans patronized local bars and created a mini version of the team's supporter tradition and marched it to the Alamodome.

