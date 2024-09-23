Sports stats



D.C. Defenders

The Beer Snake Goes to San Antonio

September 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video


During the 2023 XFL Championship game in San Antonio, Defenders fans patronized local bars and created a mini version of the team's supporter tradition and marched it to the Alamodome.

#UFLonFox #UFL #Defenders

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

The Beer Snake Goes to San Antonio https://youtube.com/shorts/Tqn4Qp-xWBo

Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...

United Football League Stories from September 23, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central