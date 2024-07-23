The BC Lions Are STACKED!
July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba discuss some potential MOP and MOC award winners, and share their thoughts on if the BC Lions are a lock for the BEST team in the CFL right now.
New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!
Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
