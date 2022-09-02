The AquaSox Stop the Emeralds from Continuing Their Win Streak

Everett puts out Eugene's fire after beating the Emeralds 6-4.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney started on the mound for Eugene today. He was given the loss after allowing two hits, three runs, walking four, and striking out one in three innings. His relief, Trevor McDonald, allowed five hits, three runs, and struck out 11, but it still wasn't enough.

The Aquasoxs got their first run in the first inning after Swiney walked shortstop James Parker, and catcher Charlie Welch crossed the plate.

The next inning, Everett's designated hitter Spencer Packard hit his 11th home run of the season to make the score 2-0.

The Emeralds got their first fun on the board in the bottom of the second inning after Andy Thomas hit an RBI groundball to second base.

Everett responded the next inning with a home run hit by Parker.

In the fifth inning, right fielder Alberto Rodriguez sent a home run over the right-center field wall to make the score 4-1.

A few innings later, Simon Whiteman hit an RBI single to center field, and Andy Thomas came home just in time.

In the last inning of the game, Packard singled on a line drive to right field, and the Aquasoxs' fifth run was added to the scoreboard. The next batter, Welch, struck out swinging just as third baseman Justin Lavey was stealing home for Everett's sixth and final run of the night.

The night ended with Luis Matos' 11th home run of the season to add two more runs, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and their win streak ended.

Eugene will look to bounce back tomorrow, Sept. 2nd, at 6:35 p.m. The game will be available to watch on MiLB.TV.

