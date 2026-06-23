The Academy Fueling the USMNT Golden Generation: the FC Dallas Talent Factory
Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
Go inside the MLS academy that helped shape the future of U.S. Soccer.
From Ricardo Pepi and Chris Richards to Weston McKennie and more, discover how FC Dallas has become the gold standard for player development-and why its graduates are leading the U.S. Men's National Team into the biggest stage in football: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Inside the MLS Academy behind the USMNT | The FC Dallas Blueprint
The Academy Fueling America's World Cup Dream | Inside FC Dallas
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