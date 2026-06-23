The Academy Fueling the USMNT Golden Generation: the FC Dallas Talent Factory

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas YouTube Video







Go inside the MLS academy that helped shape the future of U.S. Soccer.

From Ricardo Pepi and Chris Richards to Weston McKennie and more, discover how FC Dallas has become the gold standard for player development-and why its graduates are leading the U.S. Men's National Team into the biggest stage in football: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inside the MLS Academy behind the USMNT | The FC Dallas Blueprint

The Academy Fueling America's World Cup Dream | Inside FC Dallas

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Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2026

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