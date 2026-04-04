"THAT's ONE FOR THE HIGHLIGHT REEL! VIGGO ORTIZ!!!"
Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
USL Academy product Viggo Ortiz scored a stellar goal for the visitors at Hinchliffe Stadium in a 3-2 loss to the New York Cosmos.
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