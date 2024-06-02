That's Gonna Hurt #UFL #football #tackle #showboats
June 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL #Memphis
Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
That's gonna hurt #UFL #football #tackle #showboats https://youtu.be/8RANI10-Y9g
Check out the Memphis Showboats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Renegades Cap off Season with 32-31 Win over Defenders - Arlington Renegades
- Panthers Fall to Stallions 20-19 in Season Finale - Michigan Panthers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.