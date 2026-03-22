That's Called Teamwork Sveindis Jónsdóttir Sets Giselle Thompson up Perfectly for Her 2nd NWSL Goal!
Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026
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