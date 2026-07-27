THAT's AMORE Sofia Cantore Rockets It In! #nwsl #football #soccer
Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026
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- Denver Summit FC at Washington Spirit Preview - Denver Summit FC
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- San Diego Wave FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC on Sunday Afternoon - San Diego Wave FC
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