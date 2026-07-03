That's a Goal-Saving Block Manaka Hayashi #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City - Denver Summit FC
- Return to Action: Royals Resume NWSL Play in Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Returns to Regular Season Action against League-Leading San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Agree to Transfer Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder/Defender Tatum Wynalda to New Injury Replacement Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade - Denver Summit FC
- Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
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